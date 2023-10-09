Atiku Is Giving False Hope To His Funders, Supporters – Presidency

The Presidency has responded to the new evidence filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, against President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Recall that Atiku presented the academic records of President Tinubu as new evidence for consideration in his appeal against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

Speaking with The Punch on the issue, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, accused Atiku of misinforming the public out of desperation and selling lies to galvanize his base.

He said by ignoring last Tuesday’s deposition by the Registrar of Chicago State University, Caleb Westberg, Atiku is selling false hope to his funders and supporters, who are still disappointed in him for losing the February polls.

He said: “What Atiku is doing is simply misinformation out of desperation. He is selling a lie to galvanize his base. He is giving false hope to his funders and supporters.

“We know that he got support from different entities from within and outside Nigeria for his election, and he gave them false hope that he was winning the election.

“Most of his (Abubakar) supporters are disappointed in him that they wasted their money and efforts on him.

“So he’s trying to give those people false hope that he has a chance at the courts. If not, how can he give a different meaning to a deposition to any educated person can understand?

“We’re in the age of alternative truth where people only want to believe the lies they want to believe. And there’s nothing we can do about that. So, Atiku can psyche himself up by giving a psychic victory over nothing. He went to America on a voyage of discovery and came back with nothing.”

He added: “After all, he won’t be the one to decide his own case.

“In fact, just last week, the CJN said the court will not decide tonight on the basis of public opinion but based on the law.