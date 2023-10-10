Two Nabbed For Vandalising, Stealing Cables Used To Power Yola Water Treatment Plant

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command attached to Dougirei Divisional Police Headquarters, have arrested two the suspects, Yohanna Sulei, 25, and Emmanuel Joseph, 17, for vandalizing and stealing cables from the Adamawa Water Treatment plant in Yola, the state capital.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, on Monday said while on confidence Building patrol along Boronji Water Treatment plant, behind Government House, Yola, some officers responded to a distress call from the Manager of the Water Treatment plant.

“The suspects conspired and vandalized armoured cables connecting light to the treatment plant, resulting in shutting down of water supply.

“Investigation so far revealed that the suspects are collaborating with some yet-to-be-arrested receivers who benefit even more from the services of the water treatment plant”, Nguroje stated.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, warned those receiving such items to desist, henceforth or prepare for the end result.

He stressed that the receivers of the cables in this particular case would be traced and arrested and be made to face the law.