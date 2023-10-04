Air Force Strikes Kill Several Terrorists In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force says its air strikes have left several terrorists in Lake Chad killed in Borno State.

According to the Nigerian Air Force, Boko Haram and Islamic States of West Africa Province, terrorists were neutralised after air strikes destroyed their hideouts and destroyed their structures and strategic logistics base in the region in air strikes on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

In a statement released on Monday by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said: “Similar strikes were also undertaken at Tumbun Shitu after structures believed to be terrorists’ hideouts were observed tucked under thick foliage.”

“Additionally, three-gun trucks with terrorists were sighted moving into the location. The need to strike the location thus became imperative. The aftermath of the air strike revealed several terrorists were neutralised and the trucks destroyed.”

Gabkwet said Tumbun Fulani and Tumbun Shitu were struck between September 27 and September 30 after confirmation of the terrorists’ activities which constituted a threat to military formations and law-abiding Nigerians residing within the locations.

He said that the terrorists were observed loading jerrycans in two gun trucks concealed under shrubs at Tumbun Fulani.