NAF Neutralizes Scores Of ISWAP Terrorists In Fresh Airstrike

Numbers of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have been reportedly killed in a recent airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

It was gathered that the deadly airstrike was conducted on Wednesday (yesterday) at a location near Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to a popular counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, disclosed this via his Twitter handle today.

He wrote: “The insurgents were neutralized in a precise, intelligence-led air strike carried out by the Air Component command, Operation Hadin Kai in Tumbum SHITTU.”

He noted that the military airstrikes were conducted after surveillance detected a large gathering of terrorists in the region, adding that an anonymous intelligence source confirmed that “This air operation was aimed to neutralize the strongholds of ISWAP.”

In another related development, SWAP also killed scores of Boko Haram fighters, including their women and children in Sambisa Forest near the North East of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

It was gathered that the ISWAP terrorists group coordinated the raid at the hideouts of Boko Haram in Bula Alhaji Garwaye.

A source who spoke with Vanguard said that the ISWAP group stormed the Hideouts of Boko Haram terrorists in Bula Alhaji Garwaye, Sambisa Forest on motorcycles before they opened fire at every one spotted within the area.

“They killed all the women and their children. Even little babies were not spared. The dead bodies could be more than 50. There are many of them. The dead bodies were scattered all over the place as we speak,” the source said.

The Sources also said, only a few fighters escaped while their properties, motorcycles, bicycles and rifles were looted by the attackers. They later burned the hamlet of Boko Haram and left the scene.