Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial No Longer Has Legal Merits – Sam Amadi Slams FG

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, has condemned the refusal of Department of State Security to release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Amadi, in a series of tweets on Thursday, said Kanu’s trial has no legal merits, as he called for an end to his incarceration,

The public affairs analyst also prescribed a political solution to the lingering problem.

Amadi said, “Nnamdi Kanu’s trial has no more legal merits. The judge even acknowledges this. I won’t say more on this. A political problem requires a political solution.

“End the criminal justice charade and begin real solutions. Let’s solve, not complicate, our problems.”

Recall that Kanu has been incarcerated since 2021, when he was picked up in Kenya and subjected to extraordinary rendition.

He was repatriated back to Nigeria to continue his trial before an Abuja Federal High Court for charges bordering on terrorism.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the IPOB’s leader is locked up by the Department of State Services, DSS, while his trial continues.

Despite courts ordering his release, he remains detained.

Meanwhile, many important personalities have advocated for his release.

Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo, leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu , including controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie.