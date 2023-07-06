Tricyclists Ride From Lagos To Abuja To Mark Tinubu’s 38 Days In Office

Three tricyclists, Babatunde Olisah, Akintade Temitope and Ahmed Bolaji, have travelled from Lagos to Abuja to mark President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 38 days in office.

The tricyclists, under the auspices of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), covered a distance of 757 kilometres and spent over 17 hours on the road to get to Abuja.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust, the Chairman of TOAN, Ajah branch, Babatunde Olisah, who was part of the riders, said the visit was to mark the president’s 38 days in office and also seek his support for Nigerian youths and tricycle riders in particular.

He urged the president not to fail the people because Nigerians have high expectations of his administration.

He said: “I and my two colleagues, Akintade Temitope and Ahmed Bolaji, bought these brand-new tricycles to embark on this journey.

“We drove 757km from Lagos to Abuja and spent over 17 hours on the road just to rally support for our president and seek his government’s support for the youths, especially our union.

“We spent about N100,000 on fuel for the two tricycles used and had stopovers at Ijebu Ode, Akure and Ore before heading down to Abuja to commend Mr President and seek his support for our youths.”