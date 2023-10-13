CBN Lifts Ban On 43 Items After Eight Years (Full List)

The Central Bank of Nigeria has finally lifted the foreign exchange restrictions it placed on importers of 43 items eight years ago.

In a statement signed by CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin on Thursday, the bank said this is a significant change to the foreign exchange market policy.

According to the central bank, this action will boost liquidity in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market and intervene from time to time, stating that interventions will decrease as liquidity improves.

It added that it is working towards an FX backlog with existing participants and will continue dialogue with stakeholders to address the issue.

According to the statement, “Importers of all the 43 items previously restricted by the 2015 Circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/010, and its addendums are now allowed to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will continue to promote orderliness and professional conduct by all participants in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market to ensure market forces determine exchange rates on a Willing Buyer – Willing Seller principle.

“The CBN reiterates that the prevailing Foreign Exchange (FX) rates should be referenced from platforms such as the CBN website, FMDQ, and other recognised or appointed trading systems to promote price discovery, transparency, and credibility in the FX rates.

“As part of its responsibility to ensure price stability, the CBN will boost liquidity in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market by interventions from time to time. As market liquidity improves, these CBN interventions will gradually decrease.

“The CBN is committed to accelerating efforts to clear the FX backlog with existing participants and will continue dialogue with stakeholders to address the issue.

“The CBN has set as one of its goals the attainment of a single FX market. Consultation is ongoing with market participants to achieve this goal. Participants and the general public are to be guided by the above,” it stated.

Below is the list of the times:

Rice

Cement

Margarine

Palm kernel

Palm oil products

Vegetable oils

Meat and processed meat products

Vegetables and processed vegetable products

Poultry and processed poultry products

Tinned fish in sauce (Geisha)/sardine

Cold rolled steel sheets

Galvanized steel sheets

Roofing sheets

Wheelbarrows

Head pans

Metal boxes and containers

Enamelware

Steel drums

Steel pipes

Wire rods (deformed and not deformed)

Iron rods

Reinforcing bars

Wire mesh

Steel nails

Security and razor fencing and poles

Wood particle boards and panels

Wood fiberboards and panels

Plywood boards and panels

Wooden doors

Toothpicks

Glass and glassware

Kitchen utensils

Tableware

Tiles-vitrified and ceramic

Gas cylinders

Woven fabrics

Clothes

Plastic and rubber products

Polypropylene granules

Cellophane wrappers and bags

Soap and cosmetics

Tomatoes/tomato pastes

Eurobond/foreign currency bond/ share purchases