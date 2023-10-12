“I’m Too Pretty Not To Carry My Own Child” – Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian transgender, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has revealed that he would love to become a mother.

Bobrisky, who was biologically born male, stated this while dismissing the thought from the general public about him not having a womb.

Taking to social media to express his thoughts on Thursday evening, Bobrisky said he believes in miracles.

READ ALSO: Why I Decided To Be A Woman – Bobrisky Reveals

He accompanied the post on his Instagram page with the caption, “I’m too pretty not to carry my own child.”

“I keep believing everyday I wake up that I’m gonna get pregnant one day. I’m not believing that sh*t people say you don’t have a womb you can’t be pregnant lies. Miracles can happen cos d way my boyfriend kn*ck me damn i would have had like 12 kids.”

Recall that Bobrisky in a post on Tuesday revealed that he opted to transform his gender after realizing that he would do better as a woman.