Chicago: I Called Out Atiku Because He’s Desperate For Power – Okechukwu

Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu has said that he called out former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar because of his desperation for power.

Okechukwu led this out during an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday.

He said that the issue with President Bola Tinubu’s records should not make anyone want to destroy the country’s democracy.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Okechukwu had earlier on Tuesday, criticized Atiku over Tinubu’s result and insisted that the former VP was trying to grab power by all means.

He noted that Atiku was the cause of the problem in his party which probably cost them victory.

He said: “There is a wind of anti-democracy head wind, a storm in our firm region that we need to collectively move on.

“We will get there and we cannot get there by over-hearing our polity.

“I’m not defending President Tinubu and his certificate. We know Tinubu, he knows us and we also know Atiku.

“None of us will say that there was no question about Tinubu’s certificate back in the years, luckily for him in our party there were 23 presidential aspirants and he scaled through.

“This issue of latest piecemeal evidence, if it doesn’t clique let nobody pull down the house. That is what I’m saying. I’m not defending him. As a Christian I want the best for the country.

“The democracy that we have shouldn’t be thrown into the ambition of any of us. If you are an investor trying to invest in Nigeria, will you be happy to perceive the odour coming out from the system.

“It is avoidable and could have been settled long ago,” he added.