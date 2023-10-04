“Tinubu Attended Chicago Varsity But Forged Certificate Submitted To INEC – Kperogi

A Professor of Journalism and Newspaper columnist, identified as Farooq Kperogi, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu attended the Chicago State University (CSU), but manipulated his certificate submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Recall that CSU had earlier released Tinubu’s academic records following the requests by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

However, the university, on Monday, presented to Atiku’s legal team, some documents connected to Tinubu’s education at the institution and copies of certificates with redacted names issued to other persons about the same time the Nigerian president finished from the school in 1979.

READ MORE: Akwa Ibom PDP Denies Celebrating Tinubu’s Alleged Fake Certificate

It also contained the president’s admission records, and a letter dated 27 June 2022 confirming that he attended the university from August 1977 and June 1979 majoring in accounting. The letter said Mr Tinubu was awarded Bachelors of Science in Business Administration with Honours on 22 June 1979.

Reacting to the development in an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, Kperogi said the president attended CSU but presented forged results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Farooq also claimed that Tinubu’s certificate forgery was not based on pretence but on carelessness.

He said: “It has been established that Tinubu attended and graduated from Chicago State University, however, he forged the results he submitted to INEC.

“If this evidence is accepted by the Supreme Court they must debate on this ‘unconventional forgery’ either by the spirit or letter of the law. I postulate that Tinubu’s certificate forgery was not based on pretence but on carelessness.”