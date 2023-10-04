Akwa Ibom PDP Denies Celebrating Tinubu’s Alleged Fake Certificate

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from a report online linking it and the state governor, Umo Eno, to celebrating the alleged fake certificate of President Bola Tinubu.

The party called on Nigerians to ignore the report trying to drag the state Governor and the party into a matter that is undergoing the processes of law.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Borono Bassey, titled, ‘Re- Governor Umo Éno, Akwa Ibom PDP celebrate Atiku’s efforts for exposing Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate.’

The statement reads: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State was drawn earlier today, to an obviously fake news item being circulated on social media alleging that our party and the governor of Akwa Ibom State and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Umo Eno, were secretly celebrating Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s efforts in exposing President Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate.

“We urge well-meaning Nigerians to ignore the ill-intentioned attempt to drag the governor of Akwa Ibom State and the state chapter of our great party, the PDP, into a matter that is undergoing the processes of law.

“That the matter which is the subject of the fake news is in court and therefore sub judice. By that very fact, neither the governor nor the Peoples Democratic Party at the state level is competent to comment on it.

“That the governor, Pastor Umo Eno as a law-abiding citizen, who believes in the supremacy of the law, has tremendous respect for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Bola Tinubu, the PDP whose platform Pastor Umo Eno was elected as governor and the presidential candidate of the party, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“That the governor of Akwa Ibom State is not a party on record in the suit referred to in this risible rumour and therefore can only await the judgment of the court, and he will join in the usual respectful and deferential chorus of ‘As the court pleases’!!.”