36-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Neighbour’s Wife In Adamawa

The police in Adamawa State have arrested a 36-year-old man, identified as Jaafar Adamu, for allegedly raping his neighbour’s wife in the Hong Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya-Nguroje, in Yola on Wednesday.

Yahaya-Nguroje said the suspect was arrested on September 15.

He said the suspect, who wore a face mask, raped the 23-year-old wife of his neighbour in Angwan Diocese Kala’a in Hong.

“Unfortunately for him, upon committing the act, his face mask fell off and was recognised by the victim. He escaped but has been apprehended,” he said.

He said the police are currently investigating the matter, and he would be prosecuted.