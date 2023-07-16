53-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped To Death On Her Farm In Abia, Six Suspects Arrested

Six suspects have been arrested for allegedly raping a 53-year-old woman identified as Mrs. Amarachi Nwanozie, to death in Abia State.

Her unclad corpse was reportedly found alongside her handset and a bundle of cassava stem in a bush close to her farm by the personnel of Abia State Community Policing/Vigilante, Isiala Ngwa Community South Command.

According to Daily Post, Mrs. Nwanozie’s husband had earlier raised alarm about her disappearance on Wednesday evening, July 12, 2023.

“She left for her farm earlier in the day at about 9am, unfortunately she didn’t return on time which raised suspicions about her whereabouts,” he said.

He subsequently reported the matter to the personnel of Amangwa Vigilante Service, Isiala Ngwa South Command who dispatched a team in search of the woman and a manhunt after suspected assailants.

Her dead body was said to have been discovered on Thursday by the search team with bruises around her private parts that suggested that she may have been raped to death by unknown hoodlums, Daily Post reports.

After thorough investigation, six suspects were arrested, interrogated and handed over to the Omoba Police division by the State Commandant of Abia State Community Policing/Vigilante, Dr. Daniel Iheadindueme.

The suspects were subsequently transferred to the Isiala Ngwa Area Command headquarters.

Meanwhile, her corpse has been deposited in the morgue.