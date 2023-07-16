Police Arrest Lady For Allegedly Beating Up Her 75-Year-Old Mother

The Police in Anambra have arrested one Ukamaka Udugbo from Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state for allegedly beating her 75-year-old mother under her care.

The Divisional Police Officer of Abagana Police Station, SP Ifeanyi Umeh confirmed the arrest when a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), 50-50 Action Group of the WomenAid Collective visited him on the incident.

Umeh said that the police station was informed about how the suspect had been physically assaulting her septuagenarian mother and immediate action was initiated which led to the arrest of the accused.

Umeh said that after investigation and documentation, the case would be transferred to the police command in Awka.

The leader of the delegation, Mrs Ify Unachukwu thanked the police for the prompt response and urged the force to see that the incident was given due attention to serve as a deterrent to others.

Unachukwu described the act as “very unfortunate” for a daughter to beat her aged mother and discouraged young minds from emulating such bad conduct.

The NGO also visited Mrs Nkiru Okpata, the President General (women wing) of the Abagana Community, on the incident.

Okpata said that her attention was drawn by a community member to a video trending on social media on Friday which showed that the action happened in her community.

She said they commenced an investigation in the community and it was confirmed to be true.

“I am very shocked because Udugbo is one of the women leaders in the community both in the church and her village.

“She attends the general meeting where we preach against violence against women.

“We are going to strip her of all her positions in the church and the community because she went against our rules and regulations,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a video went viral of a woman in her 50s, Ukamaka Udugbo beating her aged mother, Mrs There’s Nwaokaka of Obe-Orofia while bathing her in Obeagu Umudun in Abagana.

NAN gathered that Nwaokaka has been living in her daughter’s home where she was being taken care of.

The victim’s son, Mr Emeka Nwaokaka, expressed shock at his sister’s behavior saying that their mother had been staying with the sister for a long time.

Nwaokaka said that his sister was remorseful since the incident broke out to public attention and described the act as “confusing”.

The chairperson of the kindred where Udugbo hails from, Mrs Eunice Anagor assured the group that they would take care of the victim who was receiving treatment at a hospital.

The Community President General, Mr Ben Okongwu said that the issue had been reported to the Divisional police station and justice would be served.

“We do not want to take laws into our hands so the incident was reported to the police as the video clip was confirmed,” Okongwu said.