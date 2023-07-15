“Na God Go Punish You” – Angela Okojie Drags Uche Elendu Over Birthday Age Fraud

Popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has taken to social media to slam her colleague Uche Elendu on social media for lying about her age.

Recall that Uche Elendu marked her 40th birthday on Friday, July 14h sharing a stunning photo of herself donning an elegant flowery white lace gown.

Reacting to the birthday by her colleague, in a deleted comment, Angela Okorie slammed Uche for age fraud and went as far as raining cursing on Uche Elendu.

Angela prayed that the evil done by her colleague will continue to follow her till death.

She wrote, “Na God go punish am, make she no dey lie, she is 50 years. this thief, May all the evil she has done continue to follow her for the rest of her life Amen. Nonsense human being.”

Although is yet to make certain what led to their differences

Unbothered by Angela Okorie’s remarks, Uche Elendu’s insisted that she is 40. While penning an appreciation note to her fans, she stated that 40 is the new 20.

“The way I’m dancing seeing all the love and encomiums showered on me yesterday…you all are simply amazing. I honestly didn’t know how much you all love me till yesterday. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! May my His honor you all… I will respond to all posts and messages myself. I love you all.

40 indeed is the new 20″.