Hawker Crushed To Death In Lagos Road Crash

An unidentified female hawker was reportedly crushed to death by a diesel-laden tanker at Otedola bridge inward Berger area of Lagos State on Saturday.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke – Osanyintolu confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said the accident happened after the tanker suffered a mechanical fault while in motion.

He said “On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a Tanker fully laden with Deisel (60,000 litres) was found to have crushed a female pedestrian (Hawker) on Otedola Bridge inward Berger.

“Further Investigation conducted by the LRT revealed that the articulated truck with registration number GME 483XD suffered a mechanical fault (brake failure) and rammed into other ongoing vehicles (suzuki with registration number EPE_302HR and a Toyota camry reg number MUS242HM, Avalolon AYE 453SF) damaging the three vehicle’s in the process.

“The LRT, Alongside NPF, LASAMBUS, FRSC,LASTMA officials, RRS are currently on ground to salvage the situation.”

The LASEMA boss added that operation was still on-going at the scene of the accident.