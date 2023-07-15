Lagos Govt To Close Eko Bridge For Repairs On Sunday

The Lagos State Government has announced that Eko Bridge inwards, the newly re-opened Apongbon Bridge will be closed for 24 hours on Sunday, 16th July, 2023.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola said the closure is for immediate remedial palliative works by the Lagos State Public Works in conjunction with Federal Ministry of Works and Housing. The 24 hour closure will allow uninterrupted palliative adjustment of the bridge.

Toriola also said that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Personnel have been deployed to control and manage traffic around C.M.S, Marina, Ijora, and other alternative routes on the Lagos Island and Mainland.

Alternative routes made available during the period of repair are highlighted as follows: For Motorists from Mainland/Surulere going to Lagos Island are advised to make use of Ijora-Olopa/Causeway to Carter Bridge (Idumota) to connect their desired destinations;

Or

Connect Costain to Iganmu through Ijora-Oloye via Ijora Causeway to Carter Bridge (Idumota), for their desired destinations.

For Motorists from Lagos Island going to Surulere/Mainland are advised to connect Carter Bridge (Idumota) through Iddo/Oyingbo to Herbert Macaulay for their desired destinations;

Or

Connect Carter Bridge (Idumota) through Ijora Olopa by LAWMA Headquarters to Eko Bridge inwards Costain/Alaka for their desired destinations.

Motorists can equally make use of the Third Mainland Bridge through Adekunle to connect Herbert Macaulay to link their desired destinations.

Road users have been urged to cooperate with the Traffic Managers during the palliative works to enhance seamless movement.