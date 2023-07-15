Six Arrested For Allegedly Gang-Raping 19-Year-Old Girl In Anambra

Six suspects identified as Afam Ezenwa, Chijioke Ifeanyi, Collins Obadom, Abuchi Okechukwu, Chima Obiekezie and Sunday Okafor have been apprehended for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the Anam community, Anambra West Local Government Area of the state, a few days ago.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 16 and 27 years old, were said to have carried out the act after ambushing and forcing the victim into a room where they took turns to defile her.

The state Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, in collaboration with security operatives in the state arrested the suspects.

Obinabo added that the rape victim had been rescued and the suspects transferred to the state Criminal Investigative Department of Police in Awka, where they would be charged to court for their crime.

She said the arrest was carried out following a viral video on the internet of a 19-year-old girl who was allegedly gang raped by about six boys in Anam, Anambra West LGA.

She said, “The ministry and security operatives did not only rescue the victim but equally apprehended the suspects and had the case transferred to the state criminal investigative department of police in Awka where they would be charged to court for their crime.

“The high rate of crimes amongst delinquents in Anambra is alarming. Parents and guardians should stop sparing the rod and thereby spoil the child.

“The administration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo will not allow any form of crime to strive in the state, justice will take its full course.”

The victim, during interrogation, explained that the incident happened when she visited her maternal home in Oramaetiti and got ambushed by a group of boys who took her to a room and took turns in defiling her.

She noted that despite her plea, the suspects did not stop, but continued having their sexual fill with her while one of them was filming her during the act.

She also stated that after she was rescued by some neighbours who heard her shouting for help, she left for her house only to be accosted on her way home by another set of boys who first harassed her and further forced her to pull her underwear and give to them which she obeyed because they threatened to kill her.

She revealed that it was a good Samaritan that later took her home to her parents.

The mother of the victim, who pleaded anonymity, said her daughter was the third victim of the alleged rape suspects and they are known for raping girls and collecting their pants which usually results in the death of their victims after a period of time.

She, therefore, urged the state government not to take the case lightly as their daughter’s life is at risk, especially as they are yet to retrieve her daughter’s underwear.