Sit-At-Home: “South-West Not Part Of Biafra Republic”- Gani Adams Warns IPOB

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has warned Simon Ekpa, factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to stop plans to stage the sit-at-home protest in Lagos State.

The protest, aimed at pressing the Federal Government for the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently happening in South East Nigeria.

Adams noted that IPOB should not attempt to impose its agenda on Lagos or other parts of the South West, as the region is not part of the Biafra Republic.

Ekpa, however, made this known via a tweet of potential plans to stage the protest in Lagos.

In his tweet, Ekpa stated, “Biafrans in Lagos should get ready to be part of the demand to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We are coming to Lagos after the two-week-long sit at home.”