Sit-At-Home: “South-West Not Part Of Biafra Republic”- Gani Adams Warns IPOB

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has warned Simon Ekpa, factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to stop plans to stage the sit-at-home protest in Lagos State.
The protest, aimed at pressing the Federal Government for the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently happening in South East Nigeria.
Adams noted that IPOB should not attempt to impose its agenda on Lagos or other parts of the South West, as the region is not part of the Biafra Republic.
Ekpa, however, made this known via a tweet of potential plans to stage the protest in Lagos.
In his tweet, Ekpa stated, “Biafrans in Lagos should get ready to be part of the demand to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We are coming to Lagos after the two-week-long sit at home.”
However, Adams advised Ekpa to drop the idea, stressing that the South West is not part of the Biafra Republic. “Any attempt to impose Biafra Republic agenda will be resisted,” he warned.
Adams reiterated that the South West prefers a restructuring of Nigeria into a true federal system, allowing each region to develop at its own pace.
He said, “Our position is true federalism, that is, the restructuring of Nigeria into regions, for the regions to develop at their own pace.”
Despite this, Ekpa has threatened another lockdown, maintaining that the sit-at-home was to demand the immediate and unconditional release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.
This move comes after South East political leaders decided to discuss the region’s security situation with President Bola Tinubu.