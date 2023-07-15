Study Igbos Apprenticeship System To Change Nigeria’s Economy – Reno Omokri Advises Tinubu

Socio-political commentator, Reno Omokri has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to study the Igbo apprenticeship system if he wishes to turn the economy in the country around.

According to him, the manner at which Igbo people learn trades and reinvent themselves as capitalists should be analysed.

The former presidential aide who stated this via Twitter on Saturday, added that, the system in the informal business sector can be used to tackle unemployment in the country.

Omokri further likened the Igbo apprenticeship model to the South Korean chaebol business model.

The chaebol is a conglomerate system that is controlled by an individual or family, consisting of multiple diversified affiliates

“If President Tinubu wants to turn around the Nigerian economy in the shortest possible time, he ought to study the Igbo apprenticeship model.

“It is the most successful informal business model in the world, as well as the most prolific venture capitalist scheme on Earth, producing more US dollar millionaires per capita than both Harvard and Yale Universities.”

“Igbo traders and merchants recreate wealth by taking on apprentices, almost as unpaid interns, who study their masters day to day business techniques and help them run their shops, markets and businesses.

“After a period of time, their masters are required to financially set them up in their own businesses and guide them until they can stand on their own two feet.

“Imagine if this was in place in every state of Nigeria and practised by every ethnic group. Unemployment in Nigeria will almost vanish overnight.

“Our homegrown economic success will work better for us than borrowed money and ideas that may not fit our peculiar situation,” he tweeted.