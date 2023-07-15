N8,000 Palliative: Buhari’s Tenure Looking Better Than Tinubu’s 60 Days As President – Charly Boy

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has asserted that the eight-year tenure of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, “is looking better” than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 60 days in office.

He made the assertion while reacting to the N500 billion for palliatives recently announced by the current administration.

Recall that President Tinubu revealed that his administration will share N8,000 each to 12 million vulnerable households to cushion the effect of the Federal Government’s fuel subsidy removal for a period of six months.

Charly Boy however berated Tinubu for earmarking such meagre amount for suffering masses and allocating N70 billion for National Assembly members who are less than 500.

“Can somebody help solve dis wahala.

What kinda leadership will give us the suffering 12 million masses only 8k per month, and allocate to LawMakers wey no reach 500people 70 billion Naira.

“How come King Buhari’s 8yrs is looking better than Agbado’s 60 days in office,” he wrote via Twitter on Saturday.