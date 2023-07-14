IPOB: “Peter Obi Ought To Have Condemned The Sit-At-Home”- Reno Omokri

Popular Socio-Political analyst and former-presidential aide, Reno Omokri has slammed the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, over his comment on the sit-at-home order in the South East.
Omokiri in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle on Thursday, said Obi should not have absolved the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of responsibility for the ongoing sit-at-home in the South East.
He said the LP candidate should have only condemned the sit-at-home, and the insecurity and loss of lives and livelihoods it is causing the region.
According to Omokri, absolving IPOB of being behind the sit-at-home order has portrayed him as the spokesman of the outlawed group.
He said: “Peter Obi should never have released that tweet where he absolved IPOB of responsibility for the ongoing sit-at-home in the Southeast. From the bottom of my heart, this is not a jibe.
READ MORE: “Play Your Cards Right, Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Freed – Reno Omokri Tells Igbos
“This is a heartfelt message of concern. Peter ought to have condemned the sit-at-home, and the insecurity and loss of lives and livelihoods it is causing, and stopped there. By absolving IPOB of responsibility, he postured himself as if he was their spokesman.
“Obi may be right or wrong. But let IPOB speak for themselves. IPOB has a spokesman. Let the fellow do his job. It is not in the best interest of a politician aspiring to be Nigeria’s President to speak for a separatist body.
“Peter should be as far away from IPOB as Tinubu is aloof of any Yoruba separatist movement. Let another person say it. Not you. Not you! You are too big for that. Or at least, you should be.
“If I were Peter, I would sack whoever counselled him to issue that tweet. Because his denial of IPOB’s responsibility would not be believed by an average Nigerian. Even Obidients from geopolitical zones other than the Southeast will not believe it. In short, it was just unnecessary. The only people it helped are IPOB.”