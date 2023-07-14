IPOB: “Peter Obi Ought To Have Condemned The Sit-At-Home”- Reno Omokri

Popular Socio-Political analyst and former-presidential aide, Reno Omokri has slammed the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, over his comment on the sit-at-home order in the South East.

Omokiri in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle on Thursday, said Obi should not have absolved the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of responsibility for the ongoing sit-at-home in the South East.

He said the LP candidate should have only condemned the sit-at-home, and the insecurity and loss of lives and livelihoods it is causing the region.

According to Omokri, absolving IPOB of being behind the sit-at-home order has portrayed him as the spokesman of the outlawed group.

He said: “Peter Obi should never have released that tweet where he absolved IPOB of responsibility for the ongoing sit-at-home in the Southeast. From the bottom of my heart, this is not a jibe.

