Sit-At-Home: ‘Obidients Parading As Biafrans Committing Babarity Against Children’ — Fani-Kayode On UGM Flogging Students, Teachers

Fomer Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the assault on school children and teachers by unknown gunmen in Enugu State.

Information Nigeria reports that, Wednesday, gunmen flogged some pupils and their teachers for disobeying the sit-at-home exercise to protest against the incarceration of Indigenous People of Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody.

In a video that surfaced online, terrified and traumatized pupils, who had come to write their Common Entrance Examination, were seen wailing while pleading with the unidentified gang.

According to one of the voices of the unknown gunmen, the incident happened in one of the primary schools in Enugu West senatorial district in the South-East State.

They were heard asking the pupils: “Why did you people come out today that you know is sit-at-home?

“I want everybody to obey the rules of Biafra. If they flog you today, you people will know that you don’t need to come out any day we have sit-at-home. You should not ever violate again the rules of government of Biafra.

“Any day they ask you to come out on the day of sit-at-home, tell them you won’t go to school because they have sit-at-home. That’s why we supposed to give you a little punishment.”

Asked what they have to say, one of the pupils, amid tears told them: “we will not come out again.”

Reacting via Twitter on Friday, Fani-Kayode described the assault on the students and their teachers as wicked and evil.

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Enugu was peaceful while former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani was in power but now the State is witnessing savage barbarity against children.

“Behold the works of the armed wing of the Obidient movement all in the name of Biafra. Enugu was relatively peaceful whilst Gburugburu was there but now we are witnessing this savage barbarity against children.

“I am at a loss for words. This is pure evil. Are these Biafran/Obidient footsoldiers any better than Boko Haram and ISWAP? Such wickedness is rarely seen and I wholeheartedly condemn it. Something must be done!” he lamented.