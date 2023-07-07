Sit-At-Home: Nnamani Reacts As Suspected IPOB Members Assault Pupils, Teachers In South-East

Former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has expressed displeasure over the the recent assault on school children and teachers by some unknown gunmen suspected to be members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in the South-East.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some unknown gunmen, on Wednesday, flogged some pupils and their teachers for disobeying the sit-at-home order to protest against the incarceration of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is still in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

However, in a series of Twitter posts on Thursday, the former Enugu East Senator blamed the attacks on pupils and their teachers on tribalism and religious bigotry.

READ MORE: You Are Putting Nnamdi Kanu’s Life In Danger – Lawyer Slams IPOB DOS

Nnamani noted that the sad development only occurs in a society that celebrates incompetence, half knowledge and ignorance, adding that it is a decline of Igbo civilization.

He wrote, “The decline and decline of Igbo civilization. Strange happenings in a strange land. How do we explain the Igbo flogging of school children, teachers and mothers? Offense?

“Igbo fulfilling the mythological trinity, Igbambo (Hustle)! Only a society that celebrates incompetence, half knowledge and ignorance. All shrouded in the darkest eclipse of tribalism and religious bigotry”

The sit-at-home order by the IPOB has claimed many lives, while businesses have been put on hold as fear gripped residents living in the South Eastern parts of the country.