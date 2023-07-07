‘You Either Work Or Return Our Money’ — Sokoto Gov Says As He Locks Govt House Against Staff For Lateness

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, Thursday, locked the Government House gate against staff that arrived late to work.

Aliyu was said to have driven himself to the Government House around 8:30 a.m., only to discover that majority of the staff were not in their respective offices.

According to Daily Trust, at the Government House Clinic, Aliyu met only cleaners and a nurse, after which he ordered the security guards to lock the gate.

With many senior staff, including some governor’s aides locked out, the gate remained closed until around 1pm.

Justifying his action, Governor Aliyu said: “This is not a matter of joke. What is expected from any serious government is to ensure a timely payment of workers’ salary. When I came in, I paid two months’ salaries within three weeks. That is why I drove myself to the office because my drivers did not come in time. But I will not tell you my next line of action because you too came late (interviewers).”

The governor furthered that “I promised the people of Sokoto State that I would not betray their trust nor allow any public officers to do so.

“You either work or return our money. You cannot collect our money without justifying it.”