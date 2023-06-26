Sokoto Gov., Aliyu Justifies Killing Of Man For Blasphemy, Sues For Calm

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, has reacted to the killing of a man in the State by rampaging Islamic fanatics over blasphemy.

Information Nigeria had reported that one Usman Buda Mai Hanji was stoned to death for allegedly making blasphemous comments on the personality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at the Sokoto main abattoir on Sunday.

Aliyu, in reaction via a statement signed by his spokesperson, Malam Abubakar Bawa, implored the people of the State to remain calm and law abiding at all times.

He further cautioned the people against any act capable of demeaning the personality of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) especially in a State like Sokoto which is predominantly a Muslim community.

READ ALSO: Sokoto Man Beaten To Death Over Alleged Blasphemy Against Prophet Mohammed

According to him, Sokoto people have so much respect and regard for Prophet Muhammad, hence the need for the residents to respect and protect His dignity and personality.

The governor however maintained that Islam does not encourage taking laws into one’s hand, hence urged all to be good followers of the religion.

“The present administration will not take the issue of blasphemy lightly, and will deal decisively with any one found guilty of any act aimed at degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), in line with the provision of Islamic law”, Aliyu warned.

He however assured residents of the State of his administration’s commitment to guarantee the safety of lives and property of all law-abiding citizens.