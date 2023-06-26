‘God Will Flog Me If I Pay 10% Tithe, I Pay Far Beyond That’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries has explained why he can’t pay 10 percent as his tithe in church.

Ibiyeomie, who spoke while addressing his members on Sunday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said God would deal with him if he pays 10 percent as tithe.

Describing the refusal to pay tithe as a form of greed, he said those who don’t tithe find life very tight for them.

“In fact, these days, I don’t even pay ten, my P.A. is there. I pay far beyond ten, for every money I get.

“That is what you are struggling to pay as tithe, me I pay more than ten percent as offering.

“My tithe is not fifteen percent, I won’t tell you the percentage, I’m on another level. I won’t tell you what I pay as tithe. If I pay ten percent, God will flog me.

“Me, pay tithe of ten percent for what? You pay ten percent, that’s the recommended one, but me, I’m at another level.”