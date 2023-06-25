Sokoto Man Beaten To Death Over Alleged Blasphemy Against Prophet Mohammed

A middle-aged man identified as Usman Buda was beaten to death by an angry mob, for allegedly making blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad on Sunday, June 25.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Spokesperson of the Command, ASP Ahmad Rufai, said at about 9.20am today, the police received a distress call that the deceased who is a Butcher, was mobbed and attacked by some Muslim faithfuls who inflicted serious injuries on him.

“Upon receiving the information, the Commissoner of Police, Area Commander Metro and DPO kwanni led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders to the scene.

“On arrival, the mob escaped the scene and left the victim unconscious where he was rescued and taken to Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTH) for treatment and was later Confirmed dead at the said Hospital.”

Rufai said calm has been restored to the area. He mentioned that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama psc, has appealed to members of the public to go about their lawful activities and should not panic as the situation is under control.

“Meanwhile, Investigation is on to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book,” he said