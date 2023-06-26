President Tinubu To Arrive Nigeria On Tuesday For Sallah

Barely few days to the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir by Muslim faithful around the world and in Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is believed to return to the country on Tuesday, a day before the Sallah celebrations.

A source close to the Presidency confirmed this to Channels Television on Sunday, that the President would spend the Sallah holiday in Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub.

Recall that President Tinubu wrapped up his official visit to Paris, where he actively participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact,’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that during the summit, the President took advantage of the platform to engage in high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state, global business leaders, and notable executives from renowned multilateral and development finance institutions worldwide.

President Tinubu was expected to return to Abuja on Saturday. However, he proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a brief private visit.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Saturday by his media aide, Dele Alake, it was announced that Tinubu would be back in the country in time for the Eid-el-Kabir festival, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

“Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit,” a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, read.