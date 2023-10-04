Panic As Ministerial Nominee, Balarabe Slumps During Screening (Video)

A ministerial nominee, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, slumped while being screened by the Senate on Wednesday, causing commotion in the Chamber.

The nominee, who is from Kaduna State, had spoken for several minutes during his screening before falling to the floor.

As soon as the incident occurred, Senate President Godswill Akpabio was heard requesting water and sugar to revive the ministerial nominee.

“Water, water! Can you give him sugar and water? Can someone bring water and sugar? Please, call Dr Wale!” Akpabio exclaimed.

He also asked the cameramen to leave the chamber as the senators tried to save the life of the ministerial nominee.

Lawal is one of the three new ministerial nominees being screened by the Senate, with others being Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Mr Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State.

Lawal was the second nominee to be screened after the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion to extend the sitting time beyond 2 pm to conclude all the items for the day.

He had finished making his presentation to the lawmakers and the Senator Representing Kaduna South, Sunday Marshal, was speaking and saying that the three Senators from Kaduna had no objection to Lawal’s nomination when he (Lawal) fell to the floor.

The Senate went into closed door session while efforts were being made to revive the nominee who is still inside the chamber.

