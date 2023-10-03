Tinubu Nominates Balarabe As Minister, To Replace El-Rufai, Names Two Others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Abbas Balarabe as a ministerial replacement for the former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The replacement was conveyed in a letter read by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, at the plenary on Tuesday.

Balarabe’s name was read alongside Jamila Ibrahim (Kwara) and Ayodele Olawande (Ondo) as Minister of Youths and Minister of State for Youths respectively, who were earlier nominated by the President in September.

Recall that in August, El-Rufai’s name was missing from the list of ministerial nominees confirmed by the Senate out of 48 nominees sent by Tinubu.

At the time, Senate confirmed 45 ministerial nominees and rejected three.

The two other nominees rejected were Stella Okotete from Delta State and Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State

Recall also that a couple of petitions were leveled against former Governor El-Rufai during the screening.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West, Sunday Karimi, during the ministerial screening, moved against El-Rufai saying he had a petition written against the former Governor over the issue of insecurity in Southern Kaduna.