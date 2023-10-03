CSU Record: ‘Tinubu Is Indeed Eligible To Be Nigeria’s President’ — Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted to the release of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago State University (CSU).

Recall that CSU released Tinubu’s academic records on Monday following the requests by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Reacting to the president’s academic records, Ahmad opined that Tinubu has been vindicated.

READ ALSO: ‘CSU Records To Be Gotten By Atiku Is Of No Value To Supreme Court’ — Tinubu’s Lawyers Fume

He insisted that the records were proof that Tinubu is indeed an alumnus of the University.

“The official records from Chicago State University that flooded our timeline reflect and verify that Bola A. Tinubu graduated from the University.

“It is imperative to acknowledge that the release of these official records dispels any lingering doubts or concerns about President Bola Tinubu’s eligibility for office,” he posted via X.