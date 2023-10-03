Igbos Humiliated By Security Operatives At Checkpoints In South East – Ejimakor

Special Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has accused security operatives in the South East of humiliating Igbos at checkpoints across the region.

In a post via his X handle on Monday, Ejimakor alleged that security agents are forcing passengers out of vehicles and making them walk across checkpoints on foot.

READ MORE: Supreme Court Fixes Date To Hear Nnamdi Kanu’s Cases Against FG

He alleged that institutional humiliation and oppression started during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and has continued with the Bola Tinubu government.

He wrote: “The phenomenon in Igboland in which every passenger is forced to alight from vehicles & cross on foot at security checkpoints is an exemplar of the institutional humiliation & oppression of Ndigbo that started with Buhari & continues to this day. And it fuels provocation to boot.”

The phenomenon in Igboland in which every passenger is forced to alight from vehicles & cross on foot at security checkpoints is an exemplar of the institutional humiliation & oppression of Ndigbo that started with Buhari & continues to this day. And it fuels provocation to boot. — aloy ejimakor (@AloyEjimakor) October 2, 2023

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Supreme Court will on Thursday, October 5th, 2023, hear all appeals in cases involving Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The appeals to hear on Thursday are marked SC/CR/1394/2022, NNAMDI KANU V. FED. REP OF NIGERIA, and SC/CR/1391/2023, FED. REP OF NIG VS NNAMDI KANU.