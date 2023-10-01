Supreme Court Fixes Date To Hear Nnamdi Kanu’s Cases Against FG

The Supreme Court will on Thursday, October 5th, 2023, hear all appeals in cases involving Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Recall that on the 13 October, 2022, the Court of Appeal in Abuja had delivered a judgment in an appeal filed by Kanu’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, challenging parts of the Federal High Court’s ruling.

The Federal High Court had retained seven counts out of the original 15 counts against Kanu, after striking out eight out of the 15-count charge.

The appeals to hear on Thursday are marked SC/CR/1394/2022, NNAMDI KANU V. FED. REP OF NIGERIA, and SC/CR/1391/2023, FED. REP OF NIG VS NNAMDI KANU

The counsel of the detained leader of the pro-Biafra group, Ozekhome (SAN), confirmed the hearing date in a statement on Saturday.

Ozekhome said: “The following appeal has been slated for hearing at the Supreme Court of Nigeria Abuja, on Thursday the 5th, October 2023 (SC/CR/1394/2022, NNAMDI KANU V. FED.REP OF NIGERIA V; and SC/CR/1391/2023, FED. REP OF NIG VS NNAMDI KANU.

However, in a statement released by Kanu’s lead Counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, yesterday, said that during the resumed hearing, the Court will be urged to dismiss the appeal filed by the Federal Government.

The statement reads: “On the 5th day of October, 2023, Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN, leading Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq., and others, will be exchanging the legal fireworks on behalf of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in urging the Supreme Court to dismiss in its entirety the frivolous appeal filed by the Federal Government of Nigeria against this landmark judgement of the Court of Appeal; and to further set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of its earlier judgment.

“We are very firm, and committed to our solemn belief that the wheels of justice, though grinds slowly, but grinds exceedingly fine and towards the attainment of justice at the end of the day.”