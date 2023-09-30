Igbo Day: Ohanaeze Begs Tinubu Govt For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Iwuanyanwu said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo has carefully reviewed Nnamdi Kanu’s case and we cannot find any just reason why he cannot be released.

“Ohanaeze has for several months pleaded with the federal government to release him.

“I hereby once again on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide make an appeal to the federal government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, more so when courts of competent jurisdictions in Nigeria have declared him innocent”.

“As the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, I consider myself a father and it pains me so much when my children are killed on a daily basis.

“It pains me when most of them have both their lives and livelihood destroyed. I will appeal to the federal government that in view of the fact that over two years, this situation has persisted, we need to adopt a non-kinetic approach.

“I strongly believe that if Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released and a non-kinetic approach is adopted, we will be able to reduce and even stop the unnecessary killings and destruction of lives and property,” he said.