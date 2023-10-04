Mohbad: Lagos Police Declares Primeboy Wanted, Offers N1m Bounty

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, on Wednesday, declared wanted Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy.

Information Nigeria understands that the declaration follows Primeboy’s failure to honour police invitation since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Nigerian artist, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The Command, via a bulletin signed its Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, described Ibrahim as “approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe.

“His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.”

READ ALSO: Naira Marley Has Some Top Political Underdogs By His Side – Tonto Dikeh

A bounty of a million naira was however placed, to propel useful information that will lead to his arrest.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest,” the bulletin added.