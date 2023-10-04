Naira Marley Has Some Top Political Underdogs By His Side – Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has alleged that Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has some top political underdogs as backbone.

She made the assertion following the return and arrest of Naira Marley on Tuesday night over the death of his late signeee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka, Mohbad.

Recall that the Lagos Police command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed in a statement yesterday, that Naira Marley, who had just returned to Nigeria, has been arrested.

In the video, which made rounds online, the singer was captured being guarded at the airport before leaving.

Reacting to the development, Tonto Dikeh, in a post via Instagram, said that in the right country, Naira Marley ought to be in handcuffs and chains and not with his phone tweeting about his return.

She noted that the singer’s confidence shows he has some top politicians backing him and urged them to drop him to ensure that justice is served in the death of Mohbad.

She wrote: “Look who has come back to NIGERIA to assist the police investigate why he and Sam Larry tortured Mohbadd.

“I ask again who is protecting Naira Marley? In the right country, Naira should be in handcuffs and chains, rather that he has a phone to tweet.

“Naira Marley’s confidence looks to me like he has some top political underdogs by his side.

“Now one of the two things, you all better drop him and let have the justice deserves or we will start fishing your names out. Right now we don’t care about ya’ll we want justice for Mohbad.”