Reports That Tourism Minister Was Poisoned Are False – FG

Emem Mariam Offiong, Assistant Director, Press, Federal Ministry of Tourism, has dismissed reports of an alleged poisoning of the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John.

While speaking in a chat with Leadership on Tuesday, Offiong dismissed the news as false.

Urging Nigerians not to lend credence to such rumours, she said: “The news is fake. It is not true that the minister was poisoned.

Recall that Peoples Gazette had claimed that Ade-John, recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had been reportedly hospitalised in the nation’s capital, Abuja, over poisoning and was undergoing treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Jabi, Abuja.

The platform at the time had said her family members feared time was running against their efforts to save her life.

The specifics of what substance she ingested and how could not be immediately established as sources disclosed that she has been on a machine to aid her breathing.

However, it was alleged that the family of the Minister and the Ministry are at loggerheads over where she should be treated.