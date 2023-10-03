Mohbad: “Naira Marley Now In Custody For Interrogation” – Police Confirms

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday night announced that singer Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley is in its custody to assist in the ongoing investigation into the death of late Singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement said, “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.”

Earlier in a tweet on Tuesday night Naira Marley announced his arrival in Lagos to assist in the ongoing probe while noting that he’d be meeting with the police.

He said, “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole.

“I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”



