Phyna Bags Celebrity Of The Year Award Amid Family Drama

Former Big Brother Naija reality show winner, Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna, has emerged the female ‘celebrity of the year’ amid the ongoing drama between the reality star and her family.

Recall that Phyna’s father had during a recent interview, accused her of abandoning her family after she won the N100 million grand prize for the 2022 BBNaija ‘Level Up’ edition.

READ ALSO: “I Have Always Begged For Parental Love” – Phyna Replies Her Parents

Phyna won the ‘Celebrity Of The Year’ award at the recently concluded La Mode Green October event.

Celebrating her win, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, the reality star noted how people cannot truly understand their strength unless it becomes their last option.

She wrote: “You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice. NAT- Celebrity of the Year.”