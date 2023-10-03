DNA Test: Proper Thing Should Be Done At Proper Time — Mohbad’s Father

Mr. Joseph Aloba, father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, aka, Mohbad has shared his opinion on conducting a DNA test on his grandson.

This is coming amid the paternity of Mohbad’s son, sparking a debate on social media.

During an interview with BBC Pidgin, Mohbad’s dad said he regarded his son as a buddy and that the two of them interacted like brothers.

He claimed that the controversy surrounding a DNA test on Mohbad’s son has spread throughout Nigeria and is now a national issue.

Mr. Aloba noted that the right thing should be done at the right time concerning the DNA.

He said: “This thing has become a majority thing, not only Nigeria. So they should do the proper thing at the proper time.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that after the sudden demise of the fast rising singer, many Nigerians have alleged that Mohbad’s son and Sam Larry, lookalike and DNA test must be conducted to support investigation by Lagos police.