“Stop Disrespecting Mohbad’s Son, Let His Wife Mourn” – Iyabo Ojo Warns Against DNA Test Demands

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has berated those pressuring Omowunmi, the widow of late rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popular known as Mohbad, to conduct a DNA test on her son to confirm his paternity.

Recall that some Nigerians have continued to ask the rapper’s widow to conduct a DNA test on their five-month-old son to prove that he is Mohbad’s child.

A businessman, Larry Omodia recently pledged to provide an amount of N10 million to support Mohbad’s widow for an ‘all-expense paid’ DNA test if she agreed.

However, reacting via a video message shared on her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo said the calls for a DNA test were “insensitive.”

She said, “All these distractions of DNA test, you people should please allow Mohbad’s family to mourn. If Mohbad’s parents want a DNA test, they can request it. You and I don’t have the right to tell them to do a DNA test.

“Mohbad never told anyone that his son wasn’t his son. But if the officers investigating his death feel there is a need to conduct a DNA test, they will. We need to be very sensitive, please. Why are you guys bullying the poor lady [Mohbad’s wife]? Leave her alone.”