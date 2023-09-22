Senator Abbo, Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo Pay Condolence Visit To Mohbad’s Family (Video)

Senator Elisha Abbo, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Entertainment Economy, alongside Nollywood stars, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo, have visited the family of the late singer Mohbad.

Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, died mysteriously on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, after allegedly being treated for an infection.

His death has been surrounded by controversy, with many calling for the cause to be uncovered.

While Nigerians have been protesting, calling for justice for the late rapper, Senator Abbo and the Nollywood stars visited Mohbad’s family in the Lekki area of Lagos State on Thursday to commiserate with them.

Senator Abbo assured Mohbad’s mum of protection and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his son’s demise.

The lawmaker also pledged to spearhead the campaign for a Creative Economy Commission.

Watch video below: