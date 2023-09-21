Mohbad: “The Nurse Has Been Arrested”– Iyabo Ojo

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested the nurse who treated late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, before his death.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, made this known after a visit to the State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa.

Iyabo disclosed this in a video shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday night while briefing fans about her visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and the progress on the police investigation of Mohbad’s death.

She said: “The police have made some arrests [in connection with Mohbad’s death]. The nurse has been arrested. That is all i know. That’s the only information I can give you right now.

“They have arrested some people. They are asking some people to turn themselves in.”

Recall that Mohbad’s father, James Aloba had said in an interview, said that he suspects the auxiliary nurse who injected Mohbad before he died, stressing that the injection might have complicated his son’s health.

Earlier, the singer’s management announced plans to hold a candlelight procession and tribute concert.

A post on the singer’s official Instagram page said the candlelight procession and tribute concert will take place in Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, September 21.

The post read, “We appreciate the outpouring of love from fans across the world, to the ones who’ve organized events in their communities as a way to honour and pay respect to our shining light we say thank you. Join us for Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession and Tribute Concert.”