Nigerian Govt. Wants Me Dead, If I Step Foot There I’ll Die – Journalist Hundeyin

Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, says that he would be killed if he returned to the country.

According to the controversial writer, the Nigerian government wants him dead and the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government is ready to go to any length to silence him, including breaking all known international laws and conventions which Nigeria is signatory to.

Information Nigeria reports that the journalist’s compelling, poignant and eye-opening investigative works, of which many revolve around the personality of Tinubu, have put him on a collision course with the government, and have made him a target of not only persecution but imminent assassination.

The fugitive disclosed that the Federal Government was after his life for exposing some confidential information.

Hundeyin further claimed that the Nigerian government wrote a letter to the Ghanaian authority demanding his repatriation after he exposed an “internal communication within the Nigerian military ordering mobilisation of troops to Sokoto in preparation for operations in the Niger Republic.”

He alleged that a jet was sent to bring him back to Nigeria but he had already fled Ghana at that time.

The Nigerian military and intelligence agency, he said, have been working tirelessly to repatriate him back to the country by all means necessary, including illegal rendition, since they got wind of his existential status in Ghana which came to public knowledge after his brush with Zimbabwean immigration authority.

He however sought the appeal and protection of the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo and “the Ghanaian Ministry of Interior and the Ghana Refugee Board.”

In a recent podcast interview, The REN Experience and also in a 16-minute long video he posted via X, Hundeyin said, “I have written high-risk stories that I can’t think of any Nigerian journalist alive or dead who has attempted… Okay, maybe Dele Giwa. And he paid for it with his life. He got a letter bomb and he died. And that was one such story. I have done several.

“So, there is a reason I can’t step foot in Nigeria. If I step foot in Nigeria, I am going to die. That’s a fact. I will die.”