NLC, TUC Declare Nationwide Shut Down From October 3

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Tuesday, decided to begin an indefinite nationwide strike on October 3rd, as a protest against the state of the nation.

Information Nigeria reports that the unions have continued to lament the government’s failure to put policies in place to ease Nigerians’ suffering after the removal of the subsidy on petrol.

The labour unions announced the decision in a communique issued at the end of virtual meetings of their respective National Executive Councils.

The organisations said they have decided “in the spirit of the Independence Day celebration and to demonstrate our resolve for a truly independent Nigeria to take our destinies in our own hands and rescue our nation.

“To embark on an indefinite and total shutdown of the nation beginning on zero hours Tuesday, the 3rd day of October 2023.

“To direct all workers in Nigeria to withdraw their services from their respective workplaces commencing from the 3rd of October.

“To direct all affiliates and state councils to immediately start mobilizing accordingly for action to organize street protests and rallies until the Government responds positively to our demands.”

According to a source who attended the conference, some NLC members at first opposed the organization’s decision to collaborate with the TUC.

“Initially some members did not want us to work with the TUC but as of now, we don’t have a choice. The government has not been proactive. So it is going to be a definite action this time around,” Arise News quoted the source as saying.