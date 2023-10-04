Tinubu’s Academic Records: We Don’t Have Time For Frivolous Issues – Foreign Affairs Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has reacted to the controversies surrounding President Bola Tinubu‘s academic records from the Chicago State University (CSU), saying the administration cannot waste time on such frivolous matters.

Recall that Tinubu’s academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU) have continued to stir reactions across boards, with some questioning the authenticity of the credentials.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Tuggar said the controversy does not affect the president’s recent international engagements because no one has shown interest in the saga.

The minister argued that the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, experienced a similar issue of certificate controversy.

He said: “There is a tendency to always try to distract people on such frivolous issues as opposed to facing the major issues of development. We don’t have time to waste on that.

“Nobody is wasting time about certificate qualification for somebody who has been a governor of a state, served two terms, and has been on the national stage as a politician.

“The foreign leaders that we’ve been engaging and the international organisations clearly are disinterested in wasting time on such.

“You remember that (former) President Buhari had to go through the same thing, where people were actually questioning whether he went to secondary school or not. Someone who had classmates and was the captain? He was a head boy.”

Tuggar added that Nigerians should not be obsessed with certification but should concentrate on development.

He said: With the economic challenges we are facing, we shouldn’t be wasting time about some certificate; whether there is a T missing or an I hasn’t been dotted. That shouldn’t be our primary focus at the moment.”