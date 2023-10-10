‘Don’t Lose Focus’ — Nnamdi Kanu To Lawyers, IPOB Supporters

Theleader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has urged his supporters in the pursuit of the Biafra Nation cause to remain dedicated to their ongoing tasks.

While giving the encouragement on Monday during a visit by one of his lawyers, Aloy Ejimakor, in Abuja, he emphasized that their journey is still ongoing.

Recall that Kanu has been held in the custody of the Department of State Service since June 2021 after his arrest by the Nigerian government led by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recently, the Supreme Court set December 15 as the date for delivering its judgment on Kanu’s appeal, aiming to compel the Federal Government to release him from detention, as directed by the Appeal Court in its October 13, 2022 ruling.

At the time, the appellate court in its judgment discharged and acquitted the IPOB leader of all the charges preferred against him by the Nigerian government, and ordered immediate and unconditional release of Kanu.

Giving an update on his visit to Kanu, Ejimakor said, “I just exited from visitation with Nnamdi Kanu. I briefed him on our last outing at the Supreme Court, led by the new Lead Counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN.

“He directed that the Legal Team and our people must stay focused on the many unfinished tasks at hand and that it’s not yet Uhuru.”

Ejimakor furthered that much work still remained to be done as far as Kanu’s case is concerned.

“It is also an expose of the slew of cases we still have pending on his matter. And that his continuous detention means that his case is not yet over. It’s an unfinished business,” he added.