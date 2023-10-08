NLC President Denies Taking Bribe From Tinubu To Suspend Strike

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero has denied rumour spreading on internet that the labour leaders were monetarily induced by the government to suspend the recent planned nationwide strike.

Ajaero noted that those spreading such narratives do not understand how labour relations and industrial practice operate.

Recall that the union on Monday, suspended the proposed indefinite strike over the removal of petrol subsidy and disagreement with the government over palliatives to cushion the effect of the policy.

Meanwhile, after the suspension, there were allegations that the labour sold out to the government of President Bola Tinubu on the matter.

However, in an interview with Vanguard published on Sunday, the NLC president denied the claim, argued that people saying such risk being sued to court.

He said: “Well, you see people use some words because nobody is taking them to court. What is the meaning of sell out?

“Those critics were not there when we started and they are not the people that have our mandate.

“What we have are people who have no business, and who are illiterate in terms of labour issues. In every labour issue, there is always a demand. When a demand is met, an agreement is signed. I have never heard where Labour continuing an action after agreements are signed.

“Mention one critic there that is schooled in either labour or industrial relations practice anywhere in the world. So, when they say sellout, what did you sell out, how much did they buy it, who is the person that bought it? So, these are some of the careless statements that portray some people as illiterates on the subject matter.”