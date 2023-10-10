Police Minister Leads Female Officers To Remi Tinubu In Aso Rock, Seeks More Partnership

The Minister of State for police affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim on Monday, led senior female police officers on a courtesy visit to the wife of President Bola Tinubu, Oluremi at the State House.

The first lady, while addressing her visitors said that efforts to reshape Nigeria and address societal ills plaguing the female gender require the active participation of women.

She said: “It is the beginning of a new dawn for women in the country as the current administration will give women more room to contribute their quota.

“I am also looking for ways to contribute. We cannot have a Nigeria without people doing new and great things.”

Speaking on how the senior female police officers and other women can help forge a better Nigeria, the first lady charged them to lead the action in addressing some of the ills, such as rape, child abuse, human trafficking and the proliferation of baby factories.

Remi Tinubu said: “Women must thrive and be empowered in a safe environment. We want to see our children not abused through crimes and maltreatment, rape of minors and children. There must be a reduction in cases of human trafficking, organ harvesting and baby factories.”

She added that she is looking forward to a day when a woman will become the nation’s inspector general of police.

The minister in her remark noted that gender equality, safeguarding of human rights and empowerment of women are key anchors of a just and fair society.

The minister said: “We are working on a bold initiative aimed at not only addressing existing challenges but fundamentally reshaping the Nigeria police into a modern, responsive, intelligence-led and technology-driven institution.

“We recognise the limitations of past reforms and are now taking a more proactive and holistic transformation that permeates every facet of police operations.

“We are here today not just to discuss but to seek your collaboration, for we understand that the collective advancement of these crucial issues requires your esteemed support and partnership.”